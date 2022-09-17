For anyone prone to typos, sending messages to the wrong person or firing off thoughts they may later regret, there's now some hope. Apple has delivered on two of its most requested features: the ability to edit and unsend iMessages.

This week, Apple released its latest operating system, iOS 16, which lets users edit an iMessage up to five times within 15 minutes after sending it and unsend any message up to 2 minutes after it's sent. Users just need to tap and hold the sent message, then select "edit" or "undo send."

