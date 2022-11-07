The stock market has been on a roller coaster ride, largely because of Wall Street's shifting expectations about whether the Federal Reserve is going to slow down the pace and size of its interest rate hikes.

The Fed briefly excited investors last week when it acknowledged in its policy statement it would consider the lag effects of all its rate hikes on the economy before considering what to do next. But Fed Chair Jerome Powell dashed those hopes during his press conference when he talked about how the Fed is still extremely worried about inflation.