The deaths of 135 people in the collapse of a cable suspension bridge in India's western state of Gujarat is one of the worst public safety tragedies to hit the country in recent years.

As authorities investigate the incident, questions have been raised about how the narrow walkway collapsed and the role of an electrical manufacturing company tasked with maintaining the colonial-era structure, which only reopened to the public last week after repairs.

