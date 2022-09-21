1237969343

Windows 11 operating system logo is displayed on a laptop screen in Gliwice, Poland, on January 23.

 Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Nearly one year after Microsoft launched its flagship Windows 11, the tech giant has officially rolled out its first major update to the operating system.

The update, which is available for free for current Windows 11 users, was released in more than 190 countries on Tuesday. Many of the new features hone in on Microsoft's vision for the future of hybrid work.

