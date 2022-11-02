What rising interest rates mean for you

The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate for the sixth time in a row on Wednesday, to a range of 3.75% to 4%.

While there may be plenty of downside in the form of higher borrowing costs for consumers, one positive outcome is that your savings may actually start earning a little money after years of barely-there interest.

