Protests against China's prolonged and restrictive Covid regulations spread across the country over the weekend. The demonstrations against Chinese President Xi Jinping and his costly zero-Covid policy are an exceedingly rare case of widespread civil disobedience.

While the protests represent an unprecedented challenge for Xi, they also carry economic and market implications. Oil plunged and hit 2022 lows on Monday, while shares of companies that rely on China for production felt the heat. Apple fell by 2.6% following reports that unrest at one of its factories could result in 6 million fewer iPhone Pros this year.

