WeWork's former CEO has a new startup, reportedly valued at more than $1 billion

WeWork's former CEO Adam Neumann, seen here in January 2018, has a new startup.

 Mark Lennihan/AP

Nearly three years after Adam Neumann stepped down as CEO of WeWork following a failed attempt to take the company public, he is said to once again be in charge of a billion-dollar real estate startup.

Andreessen Horowitz, the prominent venture capital firm known for its early investments in Twitter and Airbnb, has pumped about $350 million into Neumann's newest venture, called Flow, according to The New York Times, citing unnamed sources briefed on the deal. The investment valued the startup at more than $1 billion, according to the report.

