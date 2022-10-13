Weather forces delay for NASA astronauts returning from space station on SpaceX capsule

The NASA SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts (from left) Jessica Watkins, Bob Hines, Kjell Lindgren and Samantha Cristoforetti are seated inside the Crew Dragon spacecraft.

 SpaceX

Four astronauts are scheduled to return home from the International Space Station this week, capping off a nearly six-month mission in space, but rough weather at the crew's splashdown site is forcing a delay.

The astronauts — NASA's Kjell Lindgren, Bob Hines and Jessica Watkins, as well as Italian astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti with the European Space Agency — were scheduled to depart from the space station aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule Thursday morning. But NASA was forced to wave off the departure because of the unfavorable weather conditions back on Earth.