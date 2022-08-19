Wayfair is cutting 5% of its global workforce

A photographer and stylist view an image of a dining room set up at the Wayfair Inc. photo studio in Westborough, Massachusetts, U.S., on Tuesday, May 24, 2016.

 Scott Eisen/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Wayfair is cutting nearly 900 jobs, or about 5% of the once-hot online retailer's global workforce, as it looks to regain its financial footing in a post-pandemic future.

The company said in a regulatory filing that the cuts will help it "manage operating expenses and realign investment priorities." Shares fell about 14% in early trading Friday.

