In a matter of days, the United States is expected to ban federal employees from downloading or using TikTok on government-issued phones or tablets, marking the country's broadest crackdown on the short-form video app to date.

The looming ban is the result of a bill that's moved through Congress in the final days of the year with lightning-fast speed and bipartisan support. It's gone from being just another proposal from a Republican lawmaker to being unanimously adopted in the Senate, backed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and added to a massive year-end congressional spending package. The proposed ban has support from the White House, which already blocks TikTok on its devices.

Tags