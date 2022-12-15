Investors around the world have been trying to adjust their portfolios to contend with big interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank, Bank of England and other central banks this year. But Warren Buffett has no reason to be worried.

It looks like the Oracle of Omaha will have the last laugh this year. Shares of Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway are up about 5.5% in 2022. The S&P 500 has dropped more than 15%.

