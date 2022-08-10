Warby Parker is slashing jobs as inflation takes a toll on fashion

Warby Parker eyewear is displayed at a company retail store, September 6, 2017, in New York. The company is slashing jobs as inflation takes a toll on fashion.

 Mark Lennihan/AP

Trendy eyewear brand Warby Parker is the latest in a string of retailers struggling to stay the course as a wobbly economy forces households to pare back and rethink their discretionary buying.

Warby Parker, which pioneered the direct-to-consumer model for stylish eyewear under $100, announced job cuts to its staff on Monday, blaming an uncertain economic environment.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.