Want a blue check mark on Twitter? It may soon cost you $19.99 a month

 Adobe Stock

Twitter is considering offering verified accounts to users who are willing to pay $19.99 a month for a subscription service, and it may take away the coveted blue check marks of existing users if they don't start paying for the product within 90 days, according to internal Twitter documents viewed by CNN.

It's possible the plan and pricing could change, as Twitter's new billionaire owner Elon Musk works to put his stamp on one of the world's most important social media platforms. It's also unclear if some verified users may be exempt from paying the fee; many international organizations and charities, for example are verified on Twitter.

CNN's Clare Duffy contributed to this report.