Walmart, the world's largest retailer, will stop selling cigarettes in select US stores following years of pressure on big chains to end tobacco sales.
Cigarettes are being removed from Walmart in various markets, including some stores in California, Florida, Arkansas and New Mexico, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday. In some of these stores, Walmart has added more self-checkout registers, as well as other items such as grab-and-go food or candy in place of cigarettes, the Journal said.
The move is Walmart's latest change to its tobacco policies.
Walmart, which has around 5,000 stores in the United States, in 2019 raised the minimum wage to buy tobacco to 21 and stopped selling e-cigarettes. Sam's Club, owned by Walmart, has also stopped selling cigarettes at most of its stores in recent years.
Walmart did not say how many of its stores have removed tobacco entirely. A spokesperson for Walmart told CNN Business that it made the "business decision" to end tobacco sales in select stores "as a result of our ongoing focus on the tobacco category."
Public health advocates have long urged retailers to stop selling tobacco products, and some cities and states have also banned tobacco sales in pharmacies.
More than two dozen state attorneys general in 2014 sent letters to large retailers with pharmacies, including Walmart, to end tobacco sales.
"There is a contradiction in having these dangerous and devastating tobacco products on the shelves of a retail chain that services health care needs," the letters said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
In 2014, CVS announced it would stop selling tobacco. At the time, CVS said the move would cost it an estimated $2 billion in revenue. CVS said selling tobacco was "inconsistent with our purpose" of being a health care provider.
Walgreens CEO Roz Brewer last year said tobacco sales were under "real scrutiny right now. And so you'll see more to come in that area."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.