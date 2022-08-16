Walmart results relieve some recession fears

On August 16, Walmart offered a much rosier picture for consumer spending than it had forecast just a month earlier, as the company's steep discounts led customers to shop more. A woman loads groceries into her car at a Walmart in Pennsylvania on August 12.

 Photo by Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Walmart had good news Tuesday for investors and economists worried about a looming recession, as the retail giant gave a much rosier picture of consumer spending than it offered less than a month ago.

On July 25, Walmart warned about its earnings for the rest of the year, saying that high fuel and food prices were prompting consumers to cut back on other spending, forcing the chain to cut prices on some non-essential goods, such as clothing, electronics and home goods. The earnings warning was seen as another sign of growing weakness for the economy overall.

