STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS

Starting in September, Walmart+ subscribers will have access to Paramount+'s wide array of content including a new Star Trek series. Anson Mount is pictured here in "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds."

 Marni Grossman/Paramount+/CBS

Walmart+ — in its effort to become a true competitor to Amazon Prime — will offer Paramount+ as part of its membership offering, the companies announced Monday.

Starting in September, Walmart+ subscribers will have access to Paramount+'s wide array of content from series including "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" to films such as "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" as well as live sporting events.

