Frustrated by extra credit card fees when you shop?

A pair of bipartisan bills in Congress aim to lower the swipe fees, also known as interchange fees, that retailers pay every time a customer makes a purchase with their card. The effort is backed by retail giants including Walmart, Target, and Kroger, as well as convenience stores and independent grocers.

CNN Business' Alicia Wallace contributed to this article.

