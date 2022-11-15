Walmart agreed to the framework of a $3.1 billion settlement, which resolves allegations from multiple states' attorneys general that the company failed to regulate opioid prescriptions contributing to the nationwide opioid crisis.

The settlement, according to the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James, who co-led a coalition of attorneys general in the negotiation, will also "include broad, court-ordered requirements Walmart must comply with, such as robust oversight to prevent fraudulent prescriptions and flag suspicious prescriptions."