Verbose writers afflicted with the tendency to deliver copy well above their requested word count are often advised by editors to kill their darlings -- to throw out large swaths of stories that they're particularly fond of.

It appears that Wall Street has also caught on to the concept. This was a miserable year for stocks overall -- the S&P 500 is down about 20% in 2022 -- but the big surprise is the almost Shakespearean downfall of companies that have dominated markets for years.