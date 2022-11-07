Wall Street Journal: Meta is planning significant layoffs

Facebook-parent Meta is said to be planning the first significant layoffs in its history as the company grapples with a shrinking business and fears of a looming recession. CEO Mark Zuckerberg is seen here on Capitol Hill in April of 2018.

 Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Facebook-parent Meta is planning the first significant layoffs in its history as the company grapples with a shrinking business and fears of a looming recession, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The job cuts are expected to impact thousands of workers and could begin as early as this week, the Journal reported over the weekend, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter. Meta has a headcount of more than 87,000, according to a September SEC filing.