Wall Street is bracing for a potential game changer, but it's not the election

Wall Street is waiting for the results of midterm election, but traders say this week’s inflation report may prove to be far more consequential to markets, and pictured the Capitol in Washington, Nov. 8.

 J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Wall Street is waiting for the results of Tuesday's midterm election like the rest of the world, but traders say this week's inflation report may prove to be far more consequential to markets.

"Obviously this midterm election — because democracy is on the ballot — is a big deal in the eyes of the population," Peter Tuchman, a veteran New York Stock Exchange floor trader, told CNN Business on Tuesday. "But how much it weighs on the economy is a good question."