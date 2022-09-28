Volkswagen to price Porsche IPO at the high end

Employees of German car manufacturer Porsche are seen here at the Porsche factory in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen, Germany in February 2019. Volkswagen said on September 28 that it is pricing the Porsche initial public offering at €82.50 a share.

 Ralph Orlowski/Reuters

Volkswagen said Wednesday that it is pricing the Porsche initial public offering at €82.50 a share, which will raise approximately €9.4 billion.

The price is at the top end of Volkswagen's original price estimate, and values the company at roughly €75 billion.

