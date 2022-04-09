Volkswagen rejects shareholder push for climate lobbying disclosures

The Volkswagen AG headquarters and auto plant next to the Midland Canal in Wolfsburg, Germany, on Wednesday, March 9. Volkswagen has rejected a shareholder proposal for it to explain how its lobbying activities align with its climate goals.
Volkswagen has rejected a shareholder proposal for it to explain how its lobbying activities align with its climate goals -- something two of the carmaker's leading competitors have already promised to do, one of the investors said on Friday.
A filing by a group of seven shareholders said that while Volkswagen does disclose its trade association memberships, it should go further and say whether the associations' aims are compatible with its emissions-cutting targets.
Fellow carmakers Mercedes-Benz and BMW have already committed to doing that.
"The Board is failing to deliver transparent oversight of the company's climate lobbying," said Charlotta Sydstrand, sustainability strategist at Swedish pension scheme AP7, one of the shareholders involved in the proposal.
Her comments were included in a statement issued by the Church of England Pensions group, which also backed the filing.
The statement said Volkswagen had rejected the proposal on the grounds that the issue was deemed to be beyond the competence of the general meeting.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Volkswagen was not immediately available for comment.
Other supporters of the proposal included Britain's biggest listed asset manager Schroders and a range of Swedish pension funds.
Pressure by investors on climate-related issues is growing rapidly.
Last week, 34 investors managing more than $7 trillion in assets warned 17 of Europe's largest companies, including Volkswagen, they could challenge board directors over their accounting of climate risks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.