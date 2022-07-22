Volkswagen CEO to leave in surprise move

Volkswagen's CEO is leaving his post in a surprise move, effective September 1.

Volkswagen's CEO is leaving his post in a surprise move, effective September 1.

The company announced Friday that CEO Herbert Diess will be replaced by Oliver Blume, the head of Volkswagen's Porsche performance car division.

