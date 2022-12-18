Video game pioneer John Carmack is resigning from his consulting position at Meta with "mixed feelings" about the "end of his decade in VR," he announced in a Facebook post Friday.

Carmack stuck around through the company's more than $10 billion investment into virtual reality technology. And although he still believes in the potential value of VR, he questioned Meta's efficiency, saying in his post that the company has a "ridiculous amount of people and resources, but we constantly self-sabotage and squander effort."