Virgin Islands attorney general sues JPMorgan Chase over banking services for Jeffrey Epstein

The U.S. Virgin Islands government filed a lawsuit Tuesday against JPMorgan Chase, alleging that the Wall Street bank benefited financially from Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking operation.

 New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services/Reuters

The U.S. Virgin Islands government filed a lawsuit Tuesday against JPMorgan Chase, alleging that the Wall Street bank benefited financially from Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking operation and failed in its duty to report suspicious financial activity.

"Over more than a decade, JPMorgan clearly knew it was not complying with federal regulations in regard to Epstein-related accounts as evidenced by its too-little too-late efforts after Epstein was arrested on federal sex trafficking charges and shortly after his death, when JPMorgan belatedly complied with federal law," states the complaint filed by US Virgin Islands Attorney General Denise George.

Tags