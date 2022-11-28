US oil prices hit lowest level in nearly a year. Gas is down 6% in a month

US oil prices are at their lowest level in nearly a year. Phillips 66 oil refinery in Linden, New Jersey, is seen here on May 11.

 Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

US oil prices have fallen to their lowest level since December 2021 on concerns that protests in China against Covid-19 lockdowns will dent demand.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures, the US benchmark, slid 2.7% on Monday to trade close to $74 a barrel, a level last reached in December 2021. Futures for Brent crude, the global benchmark, dropped 2.9% to trade close to $81 a barrel. That's its lowest level since January.