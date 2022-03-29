US oil briefly sinks below $100 after Russia says it will 'drastically reduce' assault on Kyiv By Matt Egan, CNN Business Mar 29, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Pictured is an oil pumpjack in the Permian Basin oil field in Stanton, Texas, on March 12. Oil prices decreased on March 29 after Russia indicated it will dial back its assault in parts of Ukraine. Joe Raedle/Getty Images Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Oil prices fell sharply on Tuesday after Russia indicated it will dial back its assault in parts of Ukraine.The developments eased energy supply fears that sent oil prices skyrocketing earlier this month.US oil tumbled as much as 7% to a low of $98.44 a barrel Tuesday morning. Brent, the world benchmark, dropped to as low as $104.84 a barrel, a decline of nearly 7%. However, both oil contracts later pared their losses, reflecting uncertainty over next steps in the war in Ukraine. US oil prices fell 2.9% to $102.88 a barrel in recent trading.Following peace talks between Russia and Ukraine on Tuesday, Russia said it would "drastically reduce" its military assault on the Ukranian cities of Kyiv and Chernihiv.The Russian official said the changes are part of an effort to "increase mutual trust and create the necessary conditions for further negotiation," RIA reported."I wouldn't say peace is breaking out, but there's a glimmer of hope, apparently," said Robert Yawger, vice president of energy futures at Mizuho Securities.Andy Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates, said the market has interpreted the latest headlines on Russia-Ukraine negotiations as a "step towards a ceasefire." Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Business News Get the latest business news delivered to your inbox every weekday. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists However, investors have learned to treat comments from officials in Russia with a dose of skepticism."You could easily take this all to mean Russia is just pulling back to regroup and give it another shot," Yawger said. "I wouldn't trust them."Even if a ceasefire is eventually reached, supply disruptions may linger. The war has done major damage to Russia's place in the energy ecosystem."I expect sanctions and the oil industry's desire to move away from Russian supplies will be with us for decades," Lipow said.Oil prices plunged on Monday on concerns that lockdowns in Shanghai will sharply cut China's demand for energy.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Local and State News Get Gwinnett County and state news headlines delivered to your inbox every day. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Banking, Finance And Investments Business And Industry Sectors Business, Economy And Trade Commodity Markets Continents And Regions Eastern Europe Energy And Utilities Energy Commodities Europe Financial Markets And Investing Kyiv Oil And Gas Industry Oil Prices Russia Russia-ukraine Conflict Ukraine Unrest, Conflicts And War Oil Price Economics Commerce Finance Fear Energy Robert Yawger Assault Economic Indicators Economy And Economic Indicators Energy And Resources Energy Economic Indicators International Relations International Relations And National Security Treaties And Agreements Andy Lipow More News News Residents of majority-Black town face ultimatums and takeover if they don't pay off their debt By Maya Brown, CNN 21 min ago 0 Pets Tiny Rhino Jumps For Joy When She Meets Her First Friend | The Dodo Odd Couples 43 min ago 0 News featured Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King announces insurance fraud charge against Sugar Hill woman By Curt Yeomans curt.yeomans@gwinnettdailypost.com 43 min ago 0 News MIT will once again require applicants to take the SAT or ACT, bucking anti-test movement By Eric Levenson, CNNUpdated 41 min ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. More Headlines Tiny Rhino Jumps For Joy When She Meets Her First Friend | The Dodo Odd Couples Mill Creek baseball coach Doug Jones on 500 career wins: 'I just cherish the relationships' MIT will once again require applicants to take the SAT or ACT, bucking anti-test movement +2 SMITH: Leisure time scarce for this era of college football coaches {{title}} Latest Residents of majority-Black town face ultimatums and takeover if they don't pay off their debt Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King announces insurance fraud charge against Sugar Hill woman MIT will once again require applicants to take the SAT or ACT, bucking anti-test movement Midterm mess: States grapple with poll worker and paper shortages NASA astronaut, Russian cosmonauts prepare to land in Kazakhstan » More News Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesMacy's Backstage to open as a store within a store at Macy's location at Mall of GeorgiaExplore Gwinnett installing license plate-reading cameras at all Gwinnett County hotelsConyers man identified as gunman who caused SWAT situation that shut down Interstate 85Police: Man arrested after pulling handgun on Greyhound bus, sparking SWAT standoff that shut down Interstate 85 in NorcrossWill Smith and Chris Rock have a history that predates the Oscars slapSuwanee continues to move ahead with downtown expansion projectsPeachtree Ridge names four head coaches, including three Gwinnett gradsGeorgia Gov. Brian Kemp inks $1.1 billion state tax refundGwinnett's Jeff Francoeur, Nick Green returning to Bally Sports' Braves broadcastsOne man dead after shooting near bar in Lawrenceville CollectionsWeekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for March 27, 2022ON THE MARKET: The pool at this Suwanee estate is stunning; and the bar and wine cellar aren't too shabby eitherPHOTOS: Former President Trump holds 'Save America Rally' in Banks County, GeorgiaGET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County — March 25-27PHOTOS: Greek life premieres at Georgia Gwinnett CollegePHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — March 28ON THE MARKET: This Johns Creek home boasts a stellar pool — and the indoor basketball court is also pretty coolIN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from March 21-27PHOTOS: Happy 90th! Providence Christian Academy celebrates Lamar Lussi's birthday10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week — March 27 CommentedOPINION: Republican re-districting of Board of Commissioners disrespects Gwinnett community (3)Gwinnett's move to nonpartisan school board elections affects candidate qualifying (2)Lawrenceville announces one-time citation waivers for people fined for parking in privately-owned lot on town square (2)Gwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent Calvin Watts addresses questions about Learning 2025 program (2)Gwinnett County Public Schools names three new principals (2)No end to the worker shortage: America had 11.3 million jobs available in January (2)POLL: Are rising gas prices impacting you and your family? (1)Duluth Police Chief Randy Belcher announces plans to retire; Col. Jacquelyn Carruth will become department's first female chief (1)FBI arrests Duluth man who allegedly participated in Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol with coworker (1)America added 678,000 jobs in February, smashing forecasts (1) Featured Businesses Aurora Theatre 128 W Pike St, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 +1(678)226-6222 Website Events Fabric World Inc 1555 E Park Place Blvd, Stone Mountain, GA 30087 +1(770)413-7655 Fox Theatre 660 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30308 +1(404)881-2100 Website Events Find a local business Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: Yellow dust everywhere tells us it's allergy season. Do you suffer from seasonal allergies? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: Yes. It's annoying but I get by without any medication. No. I've never had any issues with seasonal allergies. Yes. I have to take medication when it gets real bad. No. I don't suffer from seasonal allergies but I suffer from other types of allergies. Yes. I wouldn't call them seasonal since I take medication/shots all year long. I don't know. Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.