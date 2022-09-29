US officials troubled by controversial UK tax cut plan

Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss walks out of Number 10 Downing Street in London on September 23. US officials are increasingly troubled by Truss's proposal to slash taxes during inflation.

 Daniel Leal/AFP/Getty Images

US officials are increasingly troubled by the United Kingdom's proposal to slash taxes at a time of crushing inflation, a plan that has ignited turbulence in financial markets.

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss's tax-cut plan has drawn criticism from economists and investors and prompted the Bank of England to calm panicked markets with an emergency intervention on Wednesday.

