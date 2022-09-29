US officials troubled by controversial UK tax cut plan

"The policy of cutting taxes, and simultaneously increasing spending, isn't one that is going to fight inflation in the short term or put you in good stead for long-term economic growth," Raimondo said in response to a question at an event held by The Hamilton Project at the Brookings Institution.
Raimondo sought to contrast the UK's approach with that of the Biden administration.
"We're pursuing a different strategy ... We're taking inflation seriously, letting the Federal Reserve do its job, watching deficit spending," she said. "Investors, businesspeople want to see world leaders taking inflation very seriously. And it's hard to see that out of this new government."
Biden officials have conveyed their worries about the UK plan through the International Monetary Fund, according to Bloomberg News, which previously reported on the concerns of US officials.
The United States is the largest shareholder in the IMF, which issued a rare criticism of the UK plan this week and urged the country's officials to "reevaluate" the tax cuts.
"Given elevated inflation pressures in many countries, including the UK, we do not recommend large and untargeted fiscal packages at this juncture, as it is important that fiscal policy does not work at cross purposes to monetary policy," an IMF spokesperson said earlier this week.
Truss defended her tax plan, telling CNN's Jake Tapper last week that her government is incentivizing businesses to invest and helping ordinary people with their taxes.
Some US officials have been careful not to directly criticize their UK counterparts.
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday declined to comment directly on the UK economic plan, though she noted the UK is dealing with "significant inflation problems" — just like the United States.
Asked if she is concerned about disorderly markets, Yellen said "markets are functioning well" and she hasn't seen liquidity problems emerge.
A day after Yellen's comments, the Bank of England announced an emergency intervention. The central bank promised to buy UK government debt "on whatever scale is necessary" to prevent a bond market crash and ease "dysfunction" in financial markets.
