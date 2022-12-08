Lawmakers are demanding that Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of the failed crypto exchange FTX, appear before the Senate Banking Committee next week over "significant unanswered questions " surrounding the collapse of his companies.

In a letter to Bankman-Fried and his lawyer, the committee's Democratic chairman, Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio, and Republican Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania wrote that the American people need answers about Bankman-Fried's "misconduct" leading to the collapse of FTX and its sister hedge fund, Alameda, both of which filed for bankruptcy on November 11.