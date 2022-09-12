US lawmakers question Twitter on security practices on eve of whistleblower testimony

Peiter Zatko, known as Mudge in the computer hacking community, poses for a portrait on August 22.

 Sarah Silbiger for CNN

US lawmakers sent Twitter more than a dozen questions about its security practices Monday, on the eve of a company whistleblower's testimony before Congress in which he is expected to outline damning allegations of security and privacy vulnerabilities at the embattled social media company.

In a letter addressed to CEO Parag Agrawal, leading members of the Senate Judiciary Committee questioned Twitter about the steps the company takes to secure personal data on its platform; how it protects against insider threats and foreign intelligence operatives; and allegations it's intentionally misled regulators about Twitter's privacy protections for users, claims that could lead to billions of dollars in fines for Twitter if they are proven.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.