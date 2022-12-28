US House bans TikTok from official devices

TikTok has been banned from electronic devices managed by the US House of Representatives.

 Adobe Stock

TikTok has been banned from electronic devices managed by the US House of Representatives, according to an internal notice sent to House staff.

Users who install the short-form video app on any House mobile device will be asked to remove the software, according to the notice, which was provided to CNN by the Office of the Chief Administrative Officer.