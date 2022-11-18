Home sales in the US declined for the ninth month in a row in October as surging mortgage rates and high prices pushed buyers out of the market.

Sales of existing homes -- which include single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops -- were down 28.4% in October from a year ago and down 5.9% from September, according to the National Association of Realtors. All regions of the US saw month-over-month and year-over-year declines.