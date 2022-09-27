US home prices continued to climb in July. But the market showed signs of cooling as rising mortgage rates have pushed more prospective buyers to the sidelines.

Home prices rose 15.8% in July from the year before, a smaller jump than the 18.1% growth seen in June, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller US National Home Price Index. The 2.3 percentage point difference between those two months is the largest deceleration in the history of the index.

