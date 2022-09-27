US home prices continued to climb in July. But the market showed signs of cooling as rising mortgage rates have pushed more prospective buyers to the sidelines.
Home prices rose 15.8% in July from the year before, a smaller jump than the 18.1% growth seen in June, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller US National Home Price Index. The 2.3 percentage point difference between those two months is the largest deceleration in the history of the index.
On a monthly basis, prices fell 0.2% from June.
"Although US housing prices remain substantially above their year-ago levels, July's report reflects a forceful deceleration," said Craig J. Lazzara, managing director at S&P Dow Jones Indices.
All 20 cities reported lower price increases in July compared to the year prior.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Tampa notched the biggest gains, with home prices rising 31.8% in July from the year before. It was followed by Miami, which was up 31.7% and Dallas with a 24.7% increase.
"As the Federal Reserve continues to move interest rates upward, mortgage financing has become more expensive, a process that continues to this day," said Lazzara. "Given the prospects for a more challenging macroeconomic environment, home prices may well continue to decelerate."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.