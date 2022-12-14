US government charges 8 social media influencers over alleged pump-and-dump scheme

The Securities and Exchange Commission has charged eight social media influencers over an alleged $100 million stock manipulation scheme run through social media.

 Zach Gibson/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The Securities and Exchange Commission has charged seven Twitter users and a podcaster in an alleged $100 million stock manipulation scheme run through social media, the agency said Wednesday.

According to the SEC, the seven Twitter users also used the messaging app Discord to promote certain stocks to "hundreds of thousands of followers," and then quietly sold their positions after a run-up in the stocks' prices.