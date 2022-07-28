US economy contracts again, fueling recession fears

Workers assemble components on a diesel engine at the Cummins Seymour Engine Plant in Seymour, Indiana, on April 18. The US economy shrank again in the second quarter.

 Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The US economy shrank again in the second quarter, the Bureau of Economic Analysis said Thursday.

Gross domestic product, a wide-ranging measure of economic activity, fell by 0.9% on an annualized basis from April through June. That decline marks a key symbolic threshold for the most commonly used — albeit unofficial — definition of a recession as two consecutive quarters of negative economic growth.

