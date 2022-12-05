US could see a fight over debt ceiling that rocks markets, Goldman Sachs warns

The looming debt ceiling fight could be the messiest since 2011, Goldman Sachs says.

 Daniel Slim/AFP/Getty Images

Republicans and Democrats are likely to clash next year over the debt ceiling, a fight that could rock financial markets, unnerve consumers and threaten the economy with the specter of a calamitous default.

The looming debt limit battle in Washington could spark the most uncertainty since the 2011 brinksmanship that cost America its perfect AAA credit score and caused chaos on Wall Street, Goldman Sachs warned clients in a note Monday.

