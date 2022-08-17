US consumers continue to spend, but rising inflation has shifted their priorities

In July, US retail sales were flat compared to the previous month, the Census Bureau reported on August 17. A customer shops at an H&M store at Southland Mall on June 29 in Hayward, California.

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

With lower gas prices effectively putting more money back in their pockets, Americans continued to spend last month, as persistent inflation reshapes shopping habits.

In July, US retail sales were flat compared to the previous month, the Census Bureau reported Wednesday. That marks a slowdown from June, when retail sales rose by a revised 0.8% over the month.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.