US consumer prices rose in June

Consumer prices rose in June after three straight months of declines, as the cost of gas and food increased.
The consumer price index, which measures what Americans pay for everything from clothing to appliances, rose 0.6% last month on a seasonally adjusted basis, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Tuesday. In May, prices declined 0.1%.
The gasoline index soared 12.3% in June while food prices rose 0.6%.
Because food and energy categories are volatile, the government reports a separate index for core prices. That metric showed a 0.2% increase in June, the first monthly increase since February. Core prices were down 0.1% in May.
