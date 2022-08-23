US business activity falls at its fastest rate since May 2020

A cook prepares to put breaded chicken cutlets into a fryer at Bub and Pop's on August 19 in Washington, DC. Business activity at private US companies in early August dropped off at some of the sharpest rates seen since the beginning of the pandemic, according to data released on August 23.

 Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Business activity at private US companies in early August dropped off at some of the sharpest rates seen since the beginning of the pandemic as rising interest rates and high inflation crimped consumer spending, according to data released Tuesday.

The latest S&P Global preliminary flash composite purchasing managers index, or PMI, registered a level of 45 as of August 22, down from 47.7 in July.

