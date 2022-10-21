The US budget deficit was slashed in half during fiscal year 2022, a record $1.4 trillion drop driven by the winding down of massive pandemic-related spending and a jump in revenues for the federal government as jobs and wages surged during the economic recovery.

Final figures released Friday by the Treasury Department show that the annual budget shortfall fell to $1.38 trillion during the fiscal year that ended September 30, marking the second year in a row the deficit has shrunk. In 2021, the deficit hit $2.78 trillion — a figure that is still historically high. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the deficit totaled $980 billion during fiscal year 2019.

CNN's Phil Mattingly contributed to this report.

