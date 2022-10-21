Unprecedented 401(k) boost: IRS increases amount you can save for retirement in 2023

The IRS on Friday increases the amount you can save for retirement in 2023.

The IRS on Friday announced a record increase in contribution limits to 401(k) and other tax-deferred retirement plans for 2023.

Starting next year, you will be allowed to contribute up to $22,500 into your 401(k), 403(b), most 457 plans or the Thrift Savings Plan for federal employees.

