United and American Airlines place price caps on some cities to help Southwest customers get home

Travelers wait to check-in at the American Airlines counter at San Francisco International Airport (SFO) in San Francisco, California, US, on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022.

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Many Southwest customers have been desperately trying something -- anything -- that will get them back home. But some passengers have been horrified to find other airlines posting last-minute flights to their destinations that can cost thousands of dollars.

United and American Airlines stay they have a solution: The airlines will place price caps on travel to and from select cities, the companies told CNN.

