United Airlines puts $10 million behind plan to shuttle customers by electric aircraft

United Airlines gave a $10 million deposit to a startup developing electric aircraft — all for the goal of shuttling customers to and from the airport by air rather than gridlocked roadways.

 Archer

United Airlines gave a $10 million deposit to a startup developing electric aircraft — all for the goal of shuttling customers to and from the airport by air rather than gridlocked roadways.

It's not clear when or if the plan will come to fruition, as Archer, the company developing the electric air taxis, is still in the development phase. However, the company said Wednesday that's it's finishing the design of its production model. Archer estimates the first of its four-seater helicopters could be in operation by 2024.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.