British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Monday apologized for her controversial mini-budget that crashed the country's currency, rattled financial markets and led to her firing her finance minister and closest political ally.

In an exclusive interview with the BBC, Truss insisted she would lead her Conservative Party into the next general election, despite her government being under huge pressure from investors and party members since the mini-budget was unveiled in late September.

