A group of British lawmakers are calling for action to be taken against columnist Jeremy Clarkson after he wrote a "violent misogynist" opinion piece about Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex in the Sun newspaper, which was later retracted.

"We welcome The Sun's retraction of the article, we now demand action is taken against Mr Clarkson and an unreserved apology is issued to Ms Markle immediately," reads the letter, which was led by Caroline Nokes, a Member of Parliament from the ruling Conservative party, and chair of Parliament's Women and Equalities Committee.

Tags