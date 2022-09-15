UK launches deeper antitrust probe of Microsoft's Activision deal

UK officials have launched a deeper antitrust investigation into Microsoft's $68.7 billion purchase of video game giant Activision Blizzard, reflecting concerns that the deal may lead to reduced competition.

 Jae C. Hong/AP

The second-stage probe comes after the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said on Sept. 1 that the acquisition — which would make Microsoft the world's third-largest video game publisher — posed a risk to markets including console and cloud gaming.

