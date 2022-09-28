House prices in the United Kingdom could plummet by as much as 15% if the country presses ahead with its tax-slashing economic gamble.

Credit Suisse said on Tuesday that UK house prices could "easily" fall between 10% and 15% over the next 18 months if the Bank of England aggressively hikes interest rates to keep inflation in check.

