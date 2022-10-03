The British government is reversing plans to scrap the highest rate of income tax, announcing the embarrassing retreat after a rebellion among its own lawmakers and a week of financial and economic turmoil.

In a statement on Monday, finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng said the tax cut for the highest earners "had become a distraction" from the government's wider package of measures to tackle the energy crisis and to reduce taxes more broadly, in its efforts to end years of economic torpor.

