UK finance minister Jeremy Hunt has delayed his budget by more than two weeks, buying the government more time to make difficult choices about how to tackle the country's "profound economic crisis."

Hunt will now deliver the government's medium-term fiscal plan on November 17, according to a statement from the Treasury. It had been scheduled for October 31, after the date was previously pulled forward by more than three weeks in a desperate attempt to reassure investors spooked by huge unfunded tax cuts promised by former Prime Minister Liz Truss.